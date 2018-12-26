Homeless man spent months searching for owner of lost ring

In this Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018 photo, Robert "Shorty" Eads picked up trash on North Broadway in Lexington, Ky. Eads who is homeless in Lexington found a Georgetown College football ring and has returned it to its owner after a months-long search. Eads found the ring while working for a program that is meant to stop panhandling by putting the jobless to work collecting trash. Lexington Herald-Leader via AP Charles Bertram