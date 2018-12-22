No. 3 Vols trounce Wake Forest 83-64 for 6th straight win

Grant Williams had 22 points and 10 rebounds as No. 3 Tennessee trounced Wake Forest 83-64 on Saturday for its sixth consecutive victory.
Kyle Alexander scored a career-high 19 points and had 8 rebounds to help Tennessee (10-1) extend its home winning streak to 15 games. The Volunteers haven't lost at Thompson-Boling Arena since last season, falling 94-84 to Auburn on Jan. 2.
The Vols improved to 3-0 against Atlantic Coast Conference schools. Tennessee beat Georgia Tech 66-53 on Nov. 13 and defeated Louisville 92-81 on Nov. 21.
Chaundee Brown scored 19 points and Brandon Childress added 14 for Wake Forest (6-4). Jordan Bone had 18 points and Admiral Schofield scored 12 for Tennessee.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Williams had 17 points by halftime. The Southeastern Conference scoring leader showed his knack for making baskets while drawing contact as he converted a trio of three-point plays in the first 14½ minutes of the game.
The game went back and forth for the first 15 minutes before Tennessee closed the first half with a 15-5 run to grab a 42-30 lead. The Vols then opened the second half with a 16-6 spurt to build a 22-point edge.
Tennessee stayed in front by at least 16 the rest of the way and led by as many as 27.
BIG PICTURE
Wake Forest: This game continued a season-long pattern for the Demon Deacons, who have struggled defensively in all their losses. Wake Forest is 6-0 this season when it gives up fewer than 80 points but is 0-4 when it allows more than 80.
Tennessee: The Vols went 32 of 60 from the floor, the third straight game in which they've shot over 50 percent. Tennessee shot 51.9 percent (27 of 52) in a 102-92 victory at Memphis and shot a season-high 57.9 percent (33 of 57) in an 83-70 win over Samford. Tennessee was only 3 of 13 from 3-point range but had 42 points in the paint.
UP NEXT
Wake Forest hosts Gardner-Webb on Dec. 29.
Tennessee hosts Tennessee Tech on Dec. 29.
___
Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee
Comments