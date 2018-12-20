Vick, Martin help Tenn. Tech to 91-80 win over Savannah St.

Hunter Vick and Malik Martin combined for 42 points as Tennessee Tech dominated the first half and rolled to a 91-80 win over Savannah State in a rematch on Thursday night.
Savannah State won the first meeting 97-83 on Nov. 13.
Vick drained four from distance and made 8 of 16 field goals to total 22 points. Martin added 20 and Courtney Alexander II scored 11 while grabbing 12 rebounds.
Tennessee Tech (4-8) took a 46-36 lead into the break and was up 65-55 midway in the second period. Savannah State challenged in the second half, closing to 65-60 following an Adam Saeed layup with 8:14 left to play, but could not catch the Golden Eagles.
Tennessee Tech made 17 free throws in the final five minutes to secure the win. The Golden Eagles made 24 of 34 free-throw attempts. Savannah State (3-10), which has dropped six straight games, was just 5 of 8 from the line.
Zaquavian Smith nailed five from distance to total 19 points for the Tigers.
