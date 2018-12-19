Alabama fans embrace Jalen Hurts from field to stage

FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 file photo, Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) speaks to fans after the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game between Georgia and Alabama, in Atlanta. Alabama won 35-28. Even before Hurts came off the bench to lead Alabama's comeback win over Georgia in the Southeastern Conference championship game, his popularity has only seemed to grow since his role shrank. John Amis, File AP Photo