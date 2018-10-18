Watch: Timelapse video shows the Stockton Kings laying down their new home court

With the Stockton Kings beginning their inaugural season at home in November, the organization unveiled its court design this week.
The hardwood features black as the primary color, with accents of purple and white, while donning the Stockton Kings primary logo. The court highlights the overall aesthetic of the parent organization, the Sacramento Kings, while bringing a unique Stockton approach.
The Kings logo in purple sits at center court, a 209 area code is painted at the center court sidelines, and “Stockton” is spelled out and runs along the baselines.
The Stockton Kings take the new hardwood on November 2, 2018, at the Stockton Arena against the Oklahoma City Blue.
The Stockton Kings are a member of the NBA G League, the official minor league of the NBA and are affiliated with the Sacramento Kings.
Comments