Brewers look to extend series lead over Dodgers in Game 2.

Los Angeles Dodgers (92-71, first in NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (96-67, first in NL Central)
Milwaukee; Saturday, 4:09 p.m. Eastern
NLCS: Milwaukee leads series 1-0
PROBABLE PITCHERS: Dodgers: Hyun-Jin Ryu (7-3, 1.97 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 89 strikeouts in regular season) Brewers: Wade Miley (5-2, 2.57 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 50 strikeouts in regular season)
BOTTOM LINE: The Brewers enter the day with a one-game lead in the NLCS. Milwaukee's lineup has 218 home runs this year, Christian Yelich leads them with 36 homers. The Dodgers head into the matchup as winners in seven of their last 10 contests. The Brewers won 6-5 in Friday's meeting, Brandon Woodruff earned the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Cody Bellinger has 25 home runs and 76 RBIs on the year for the Dodgers. Max Muncy has four home runs and 10 RBIs while slugging .800 over his past 10 games for Los Angeles. Jesus Aguilar has 35 home runs this season, fifth in the National League. Ryan Braun has four home runs and nine RBIs while slugging .683 over his past 10 games for Milwaukee.
LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .276 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs. Brewers: 9-1, .295 batting average, 2.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 36 runs.
