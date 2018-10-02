Chargers hope Corey Liuget’s return bolsters pass rush

FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2016 file photo San Diego Chargers defensive end Corey Liuget (94) celebrates his sack of Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during the second half of an NFL football game in Atlanta. Liuget is still trying to get past the worst part of his NFL career. The Chargers’ defensive tackle returned to the team on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018 after serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance enhancing substances. David Goldman, file AP Photo