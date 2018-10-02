Judge refuses to order 16-year-old on soccer team

A federal judge won't order a Missouri high school to put a 16-year-old boy on a soccer team while his family sues for discrimination.
KSDK-TV reports that a federal judge denied the temporary restraining order Monday. The lawsuit says the boy, who was identified as John Doe, didn't make the varsity soccer team at Ladue Horton Watkins High School last month. The suit says his family wanted him to return to the junior varsity team but was told he couldn't because precedence on that team is given to younger players with more years to polish their skills. The lawsuit says that's discrimination, noting that the school lets female juniors play on the girls JV team.
The Ladue district says in a statement that it's "in agreement" with the judge's decision.
