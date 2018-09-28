Devils’ Hischier latest in line of skilled Swiss forwards

FILE - In this April 18, 2018, file photo, New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier, of Switzerland, skates against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff series in Newark, N.J. Hischier is in the spotlight this weekend as he and the Devils return to his junior town of Bern, Switzerland, to practice and play an exhibition game before facing the Edmonton Oilers in Sweden to open the season. He is the poster boy for this generation of Swiss talent that includes Minnesota’s Nino Niederreiter, San Jose’s Timo Meier, Nashville’s Kevin Fiala and Vancouver’s Sven Baertschi. Julio Cortez, File AP Photo