Led by Cambage, Australia has looked dominant at World Cup

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2016, file photo, Australia center Liz Cambage (8) reaches for a rebound in front of Japan guard Sanae Motokawa during the first half of a women’s basketball game at the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Cambage is averaging a FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup-best 25.8 points a game while only playing 20.4 minutes. Carlos Osorio, File AP Photo