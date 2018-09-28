Former UConn coach Ollie notified of violations by NCAA

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2018, file photo, then-Connecticut coach Kevin Ollie watches during the first half the team’s NCAA college basketball game in Storrs, Conn. The University of Connecticut and former coach Ollie have been notified by the NCAA of alleged recruiting and other violations during his tenure at the school. The notice of allegations, released Friday night, Sept. 28, by UConn with the names of recruits redacted, includes numerous charges, including unethical conduct by Ollie for allegedly provided false or misleading information about video calls to a recruit from two former UConn stars, Hall of Famer Ray Allen and San Antonio Spurs guard Rudy Gay. Jessica Hill, File AP Photo