Easy yards for Tannehill on Dolphins’ dangerous jet sweep

FILE - These are 2018 file photos showing, from left, Miami Dolphins Jakeem Grant (19), Ryan Tannehill (17) and Albert Wilson (15). In last week’s comeback win by the Dolphins over the Raiders, Tannehill made quick flips to wideouts Jakeem Grant and Albert Wilson as they raced past him in the backfield. Even though they did the bulk of the work, Tannehill was credited with two touchdown throws and all of the yardage gained.“Yes,” he said with a laugh. “I’m well aware.” File AP Photo