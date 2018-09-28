No. 3 Clemson resolves QB situation, Syracuse up next

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2018, file photo, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence warms up before the start of an NCAA college football game against Furman in Clemson, S.C. Youth is being served around the ACC with more football coaches counting on untested playmakers. Third-ranked Clemson relies heavily on several freshmen to lead the Tigers’ offense, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence and receiver Justyn Ross to lead the offense. Richard Shiro, File AP Photo