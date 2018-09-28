Boy whose Chiefs helmet was stolen gets new, signed one

A 10-year-old Topeka boy's heartbreak after his Kansas City Chiefs helmet was stolen at a game has turned to joy after he was given a new one that all the players signed.
The Kansas City Star reports that the boy took the helmet to Sunday's game at Arrowhead Stadium, hoping to add a signature from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to several other signatures that already were on it. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office confirmed the theft occurred and opened an investigation.
The theft was caught on a surveillance camera, and a relative posted the photos to the Facebook page of Stolen KC, which spread the story. The anti-crime discussion group's founder, David Brucker, says "it has been incredible."
The Kansas City Chiefs presented the boy with the signed helmet on Wednesday.
