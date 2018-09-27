Eric Reid back in the NFL after signing with Panthers

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, left, and safety Eric Reid kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara, Calif. The Carolina Panthers have signed the free agent safety to a one-year contract. Terms of the deal were not announced Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo