New Coaches: Trotz takes Cup-winning experience to Islanders

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2018, file photo, New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz calls out to his players during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, in Bridgeport, Conn. While the Washington Capitals are watching their Stanley Cup banner ascend to the rafters, Trotz will be fresh off a plane in North Carolina preparing for his own season opener. Trotz guided the Capitals to their first title, and in winning it triggered an automatic contract extension far under the present-day market value for top NHL coaches. He resigned less than a week after the parade, joined the New York Islanders and brings with him almost two decades of NHL coaching experience and a Cup ring. Jessica Hill, File AP Photo