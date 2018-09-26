Anaheim Ducks RW Corey Perry out 5 months after knee surgery

FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, Anaheim Ducks right wing Corey Perry skates during a break against the San Jose Sharks in the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series in San Jose, Calif. Perry is likely to be out for five months after undergoing surgery on his right knee. Ducks general manager Bob Murray says the 2011 NHL Most Valuable Player had surgery Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018. Jeff Chiu, File AP Photo