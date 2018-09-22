Soccer captain ready to return after season-ending injury

Damien Parker laid motionless on the field, waiting for an ambulance to take him away.
The pain below his knee had become unbearable.
The collision he suffered last year ended his season on the spot and left him frozen in the south end zone of Passaic Tech.
There was simply no way to get up.
"I was thinking in my head, what's going on?" said Parker, a senior at Bergen Tech. "It was really, really scary."
Then came the results at a Paterson hospital, where surgery and a long recovery process awaited.
Doctors diagnosed him with a fracture in the left fibula and tibia.
His leg was broken in two places.
Soon, many around soccer knew him as the player who got hurt. But 12 months later, he insists that the infamous moment is only the start of his story, not its end. The Knights' forward expects to return sometime soon to write a new chapter.
"I want to be known as the guy who took a minor setback and turned it into a major comeback," Parker said. "I had no doubt in my mind that I would be back."
Parker has an unusual backstory.
He was born in Budapest and lived in Canada and Jersey City. He moved from Hudson County to Dumont after eighth grade and studies commercial art and graphic design at Bergen Tech's Teterboro campus. His goal is to play Division III soccer.
This year, he was named a team captain. The coaching staff expects him to score.
"On the field, he's the type of player who doesn't mind getting his hands dirty," coach Nelson Ramirez said. "He wins most of the 50/50 balls. The second ball, he's going to win it. By leadership alone, my hope is he would be a lot more contagious to that desire to win the ball over time."
Parker's fearless mentality is both a blessing and a curse.
The striker found out the hard way on a fateful September day at Passaic Tech. He was chasing down a loose ball when the Bulldog keeper came sliding toward him. Parker was cleated in the leg and left in shock by the most serious injury of his life. Trainers bandaged him up during a 40-minute stoppage until more help arrived.
Within days, players from several teams messaged him on social media.
"It was really depressing at first," Parker said. "It was really hard. But I didn't let that stop me. Obstacles only make you stronger in a way. I'm not the type of guy to just step down from an injury. I let it shape me into a better player. Say, what can I do better? What did I do wrong? Don't just blame the world for what happened. How can I fix myself into a better player for my team and myself?"
Fixing Parker's surgically-repaired leg took a while.
He spent about four months in physical therapy and two on crutches, what he described as a long and boring process that tested his patience. There were physical demands too — from squats to treadmill runs and balancing exercises — to build up mobility. With a titanium rod inserted in his leg, Parker was determined to prove himself to those who said he might never be the same.
"I want to come back strong," Parker said. "I definitely want to show my team that I'm back. I'm ready to fight and move forward."
Everything seemed to be OK in the preseason until another setback hit.
Parker bumped into a Belleville goalie in a "carbon copy" play. The diagnosis this time was less severe, a sprained ligament in his right leg. But it delayed his return and prolonged his time as a spectator.
Throughout the second recovery, Parker stayed close to his team. He wore the captain's armband in a recent game against Passaic Valley and even went out for the coin toss. After setting up the film equipment in the press box, he took a seat on the bench between Diego Acero and backup goalie Aldo Munoz, looking to chat up anyone in sight. Aside from the white sneakers, he was in full uniform.
"He loves to hype up everyone," said senior Carton Gwon, whose older brother also captained the Knights. "He likes to get everything going. He's really a leader on or off the pitch, whether he's playing or not."
Parker goes into his final season as a Knight with a new perspective brought on by adversity. He believes the recovery process matured his as a player and person. Though it's hard to forget the play that changed his life, Parker is eager to become known for something else.
"I'm ready," said Parker, a two-year starter and varsity player. "I don't let little injuries like this hold me down. I still work out every day. I still try to run. I still try to eat healthy every day to stay in shape for the game. I'm ready."
___
Online:
https://njersy.co/2I8COeM
Comments