San Luis Obispo hosts Hanford West

Tiger quarterback Emilio Corona runs as Jayron Jenkins pursues .San Luis Obispo hosted a football game against Hanford West.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
San Luis Obispo hosted a football game against Hanford West.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
San Luis Obispo hosted a football game against Hanford West.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
Chad Lincoln recovers a fumble. San Luis Obispo hosted a football game against Hanford West.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
Tiger quarterback Emilio Corona hands off to John Krill San Luis Obispo hosted a football game against Hanford West.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
San Luis Obispo hosted a football game against Hanford West.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
Jeremy Fitzsimmons runs for the Tigers. San Luis Obispo hosted a football game against Hanford West.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
San Luis Obispo hosted a football game against Hanford West.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
San Luis Obispo hosted a football game against Hanford West.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
San Luis Obispo hosted a football game against Hanford West.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
San Luis Obispo hosted a football game against Hanford West.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
San Luis Obispo hosted a football game against Hanford West.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
San Luis Obispo hosted a football game against Hanford West.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
San Luis Obispo hosted a football game against Hanford West.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
San Luis Obispo hosted a football game against Hanford West.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
San Luis Obispo hosted a football game against Hanford West.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com