No. 6 LSU remembers why it must respect Louisiana Tech

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2017, file photo, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron stands on the sidelines in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Troy in Baton Rouge, La. Orgeron needs to look back no farther than last season for lessons about why the sixth-ranked Tigers should take Louisiana Tech seriously Saturday. Mid-major foe Troy invaded Death Valley and celebrated a signature victory in 2017. Matthew Hinton, File AP Photo