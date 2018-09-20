Magic already excited by LeBron’s offseason impact on Lakers

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 26, 2018 file photo,Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, smiles as he introduces new draft players, Moritz Wagner, originally from Germany, and guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, originally from Ukraine, at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, Calif. Magic Johnson can already see LeBron James’ impact on the young Los Angeles Lakers before they’ve even had a regular practice together. After just a few weeks of unusually competitive offseason scrimmages, the Lakers’ basketball boss can’t wait to see how James’ leadership will translate into real success. Damian Dovarganes, File AP Photo