One Last Dance: Wade returning to Heat for a final season

FILE - In this Saturday, April 21, 2018 file photo, Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) shoots and scores late in the fourth quarter as Philadelphia 76ers forward Dario Saric (9) and Joel Embiid (21) defend in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series in Miami. Wade is coming back to the Miami Heat, announcing Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 that he’s returning for a 16th and final NBA season. He basically spent the entirety of the last four months weighing his options, and retirement was an extremely real possibility in his mind. Joe Skipper, File AP Photo