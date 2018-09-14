No. 19 Michigan aims to maintain momentum with win over SMU

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches his team warmup before an NCAA college football game against Western Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich. No. 19 Michigan aim to maintain momentum generated by last week’s 49-3 win over Western Michigan after opening with a seven-point loss at Notre Dame. SMU is playing for pride, hoping to have a respectable showing after losing to No. 16 TCU and North Texas by a combined score of 88-35. Tony Ding, File AP Photo