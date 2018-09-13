Jaguars try to end winless ways against Patriots’ Tom Brady

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady talks with a reporter after the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. If there’s ever going to be a changing of the guard in the AFC, then Sunday’s visit to Jacksonville by the Patriots would seem a perfect time. Except when you look at the numbers that say Tom Brady doesn’t lose to the Jaguars. Ever. Winslow Townson, File AP Photo