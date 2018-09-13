Sheriff: Driver was drag racing before deadly crash

Tennessee authorities say a driver had been drag racing before crashing in a wreck that killed two other teenagers and critically injured another.
Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe tells news outlets in a statement that 19-year-old Michael Fitch is expected to be criminally charged.
Authorities say Fitch was driving a car early Sunday with 17-year-old William Howard, 17-year-old Layton Woodard and Woodard's 15-year-old sister riding inside.
They say a sheriff's deputy saw the car and a motorcycle racing and that it had swerved into the motorcycle's lane before turning onto another road. The car sped away when the deputy tried to stop it.
The deputy found the car smoking off the road after it hit two trees. Howard and Woodard died at the scene. Chelsie Woodard is hospitalized.
Authorities are still investigating.
