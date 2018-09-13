No 15 TCU gets another chance for Big 12 vs No 4 Ohio State

FILE - In this July 17, 2017, file photo, TCU linebacker Ty Summers laughs while speaking with reporters during the Big 12 NCAA college football media day in Frisco, Texas. Summers was an all-district dual-threat quarterback in high school. Since he started playing for No. 15 TCU, Summers has been on the other side chasing quarterbacks and making tackles all over the field. LM Otero AP Photo