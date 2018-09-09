Jackpot! Golden Knights get star Pacioretty from Canadiens

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, file photo, Montreal Canadiens left wing Max Pacioretty (67) pauses on the ice during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes in Glendale, Ariz. In a deal announced late Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, the Vegas Golden Knights have acquired All-Star forward Max Pacioretty from the Montreal Canadiens for Tomas Tatar, prospect Nick Suzuki and a 2019 second-round pick. Ross D. Franklin, File AP Photo