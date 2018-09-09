Rams open season with Donald while Raiders are without Mack

FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2017, file photo, Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack smiles before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Rams and Oakland Raiders spent most of the lead up to the season in the same predicament, with their former Defensive Players of the Year holding out while seeking new contracts. When the teams open the season against each other Monday, Sept. 10, in Oakland, that will have changed. Aaron Donald will line up for the Rams, while the Raiders traded Mack to Chicago. Jeffrey T. Barnes, File AP Photo