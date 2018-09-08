Texas OL Hudson still in hospital after heat illness

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2017, file photo, Texas running back Chris Warren III (25) scores a touchdown past San Jose State safety Trevon Bierria (23) with the help of teammate Patrick Hudson (73) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas. Hudson was taken to a hospital and treated in intensive care this week because of a heat-related illness at practice, coach Tom Herman said Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. Eric Gay, File AP Photo