Europe picks Garcia, Poulter, Stenson, Casey for Ryder Cup

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 file photo, Sergio Garcia of Spain watches his tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament in Greensboro, N.C. Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson and Paul Casey are the European team’s wild-card selections for the Ryder Cup. European captain Thomas Bjorn made the announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 5 picking experienced players to balance a team containing five rookies among the automatic qualifiers. Chuck Burton, file AP Photo