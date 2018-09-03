Sarachan’s tenure as US interim coach nearing year mark

FILE - In this May 28, 2018, file photo, United States’ Dave Sarachan smiles during an international friendly soccer match against Bolivia, in Chester, Pa. Sarachan took over as U.S. interim coach last November and next week his time in charge will surpass the length of Bruce Arena’s second term. Sarachan hopes new general manager Earnie Stewart will recommend him for the full-time job. Matt Slocum, File AP Photo