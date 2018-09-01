Raiders get haul of picks after hard decision to unload Mack

FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2016, file photo, Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack (52) scores a touchdown after intercepting a pass from Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif. The Chicago Bears have acquired star pass rusher Khalil Mack from the Raiders on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in a massive trade that sends two first-round draft picks to Oakland. A person with direct knowledge of the trade told The Associated Press that Oakland will get first-round selections in 2019 and 2020, a sixth-rounder next year and a third-rounder in 2020. Oakland also included its second-round selection in 2020. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced. Tony Avelar, File AP Photo