Ex-middleweight champion Jermain Taylor arrested

In a photo provided by the Pulaski County (Arkansas) Jail, former middleweight boxing champion Jermain Taylor is shown in a booking photo. Taylor has been arrested after police were told he punched a woman, held a knife to her throat and threatened her life at his home. Little Rock, Ark., police say they were called to Taylor’s home shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in regard to a disturbance with a weapon. The 40-year-old ex-boxer has been charged with third-degree domestic battery and aggravated assault on a family or household member. (Pulaski County Jail via AP) AP