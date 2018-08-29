Improved pass rush will lead way for Broncos in 2018

File-This Aug. 18, 2018, file photo shows Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) taking the field prior to a preseason NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Denver. Miller went bonkers when Bradley Chubb fell to the Denver Broncos with the fifth pick in the NFL draft. Chubb not only takes pressure off Miller, who hasn’t been back to the playoffs since winning Super Bowl 50 MVP honors, but he bolsters what was already a dynamic Denver pass rush that gives opponents fits and covers a whole lot of warts in the Broncos’ beleaguered secondary. David Zalubowski, File AP Photo