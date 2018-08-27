The Latest: No. 1 Simona Halep loses in 1st round at US Open

FILE - In this Friday Aug. 24, 2018, file photo, Simona Halep, of Romania, practices at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. The director of the Connecticut Open tennis tournament says there have been too many player withdrawals and retirements from events such as hers this summer and the WTA needs to address the problem. The New Haven tournament lost top-seed Halep, and numerous other players to minor injuries and illness. AP, File Photo by Greg Allen/Invision