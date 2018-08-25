FILE--In this January 29, 2008, file photo, Sen. John McCain, Republican of Arizona, celebrated his triumph in the Florida primary in Miami. McCain, whose 35-year political career took him to Congress and the Republican presidential nomination, died on Saturday, August 25, 2018 after suffering from brain cancer for more than a year. He was 81 years old.
The Latest: McCain dies at 81 after battle with brain cancer

The Associated Press

August 25, 2018 09:34 PM

WASHINGTON

Arizona Sen. John McCain, the war hero who became the GOP's standard-bearer in the 2008 election, has died. He was 81.

His office says McCain died Saturday. He had battled brain cancer.

In 1967, his plane was shot down on a bombing mission over North Vietnam. He was severely injured and spent more than five years as a prisoner of war.

He was elected to the House of Representatives in 1982 and the Senate in 1986. A conservative on most issues, he pushed for campaign finance reform and the effort to account for those missing in Vietnam.

He ran unsuccessfully for the Republican presidential nomination in 2000, then won it in 2008. But he and running mate Sarah Palin lost to Barack Obama.

