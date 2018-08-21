Minnesota Twins’ Joe Mauer (7) and Eddie Rosario (20) celebrate after scoring against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in Chicago.
Minnesota Twins’ Joe Mauer (7) and Eddie Rosario (20) celebrate after scoring against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in Chicago. David Banks AP Photo
Twins down White Sox 5-2, spoil Kopech’s debut

By PAUL LADEWSKI Associated Press

August 21, 2018 09:36 PM

CHICAGO

Michael Kopech's anticipated debut for the Chicago White Sox was cut short by a rain delay, and Eddie Rosario led the Minnesota Twins to a 5-2 victory on Tuesday night.

The game was tied at 2 before Minnesota pushed across three runs in the ninth. Jake Cave was thrown out when he tried to score from second on Mitch Garver's pinch-hit single, but Dylan Covey (4-11) issued an intentional walk to Joe Mauer before Rosario greeted Jace Fry with a tiebreaking RBI single into center field.

Jorge Polanco tacked on a two-run single as Minnesota won for the sixth time in eight games. Trevor May (2-0) pitched a scoreless inning for the victory, and Taylor Rogers got three outs for his second save.

The 22-year-old Kopech, one of baseball's top pitching prospects, struck out four in two scoreless innings before a 52-minute rain delay. Luis Avilan came in for the White Sox when the game resumed.

