Harbaugh: Patterson will start at QB for Michigan vs Irish

File This Oct. 21, 2017, file photo shows then Mississippi quarterback Shea Patterson (20) being sacked by LSU linebacker Arden Key (49) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss. Home games against Penn State and Wisconsin also present challenges for Michigan and former Ole Miss starter Patterson. Patterson is expected to be the team’s quarterback even though Harbaugh insists there’s still an open competition for the job. Rogelio V. Solis, File AP Photo