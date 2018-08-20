Wisconsin WR Cephus takes leave from team, expects charges

In this July 28, 2017, photo, Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus talks with members of the media during the team’s media day in Madison, Wisc. Cephus says he’s taking a leave of absence from the team because he believes prosecutors intend to file criminal charges against him for an incident in April involving what he calls a “consensual relationship.” In a tweet late Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, Cephus didn’t specify what he is accused of but denied any wrongdoing and said he has been wrongfully accused. Wisconsin State Journal via AP John Hart