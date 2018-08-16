Paulo Bento appointed as South Korea head coach

FILE - In this June 15, 2014, file photo, then Portugal’s head coach Paulo Bento attends a news conference the day before the group G World Cup soccer match between Germany and Portugal at the Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador, Brazil. South Korea has appointed ex-Portugal manager Bento as head coach of the national team. The 49 year-old Bento is charged with leading the team to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and replaces Shin Tae-yong, who was not offered a new contract in July after South Korea’s group-stage exit at the World Cup in Russia. Paulo Duarte, File AP Photo