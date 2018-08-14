Honda put off retirement to sign A-League deal

Japan star Keisuke Honda poses for a photo in Melbourne, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, after signing with the Melbourne Victory in Australian soccer’s A-League. Already retired from international soccer, 32-year-old Honda said he intended to end his playing career before coach Kevin Muscat lured him to the Victory on a one-year contract worth a reported $2.9 million. (Daniel Pockett/AAP Image via AP) Daniel Pockett AP