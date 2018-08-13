COLLEGE FOOTBALL ’18: 6 players starring for losing teams

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2017 file photo Nebraska wide receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. (8) reacts after catching a touchdown pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas State in Lincoln, Neb. Football being, in many ways, the ultimate team game can make it difficult for good players to shine when the players around them are ... not so good. Cornhuskers fans are looking toward a hopeful future with new coach Scott Frost after going 4-8 last season under Mike Riley. There is much rebuilding to do and Nebraska has a difficult schedule in 2018 with road games at Michigan, Ohio State and Wisconsin. A major turnaround would take a minor miracle by Frost. Morgan, though, should be one of the best receivers in the Big Ten as a senior. He caught 61 passes for 986 yards and 10 touchdowns last year. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, file) Nati Harnik AP