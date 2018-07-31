Gausman helps Braves ‘hit all the boxes’ for NL East push

FILE - In this July 28, 2018 file photo Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kevin Gausman delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Baltimore. Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker says the Braves ‘hit all the boxes’ with four trade-deadline deals. Atlanta acquired Gausman and Darren O’Day from Baltimore in their last trade, Tuesday, July 31 , 2018. Gausman joins Atlanta’s rotation as the Braves chase a playoff spot. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, file) Nick Wass AP