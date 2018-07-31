Ah-Choooo! Driver’s sneeze attack blamed for Georgia crash

A motorist told police that her sneezing attack was so severe that it caused her to crash her SUV into a minivan in Athens, Georgia.
Athens-Clarke County police say the 43-year Mississippi woman told officers the sneezing caused her to rear-end the minivan Thursday night.
Citing a police report, The Athens Banner-Herald reports that the minivan had slowed for a yellow light when it was struck by the SUV.
Police said the SUV driver said she'd been sneezing constantly and that after one of her sneezes, "the next thing she knew the air bag hit her in her face"
No injuries were reported in the crash. Police said the SUV driver was cited for following another vehicle too closely.
