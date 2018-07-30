HOF Preview: Team builder Beathard heads into Hall of Fame

FILE - In this July 30, 2016, file photo, former Washington Redskins general manager Bobby Beathard speaks at a news conference at the Redskins NFL football training camp in Richmond, Va. Beathard loathed first-round draft picks and reveled in taking chances on players from out-of-the-way colleges. It was a formula that paid off with two victories in four trips to the Super Bowl as general manager of the Washington Redskins and San Diego Chargers, and earned him a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File) Steve Helber AP