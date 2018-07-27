Ladies first: 13 female cyclists completing Tour de France

Stephanie Bonfils contemplates the task ahead before the 218-kilometer (135-mile) stage from Carcassonne to Bagneres-de-Luchon in the Pyrenees, France, Monday July 23, 2018. Bonfils is a member of a 13-woman team cycling the Tour de France route to promote women’s cycling and a return of the women’s Tour. (AP Photo/Ciaran Fahey) Ciaran Fahey AP