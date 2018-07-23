Parma gets 5-point penalty, Calaio banned 2 years

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2012, then Siena’s Emanuele Calaio’ celebrates after scoring during a Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Siena, in Siena, Italy. Parma retained its Serie A status but will start the new season with a five-point deduction, while current Parma forward Emanuele Calaio was banned for two years for what the Italian football federation deemed to be attempted match-fixing on Monday, July 23, 2018.. (AP Photo/Paolo Lazzeroni, file) Paolo Lazzeroni AP