The Latest: Horse races cancelled in North Texas due to heat

Dallas Ryan plays in the Trinity River at Panther Island near downtown Fort Worth, Texas Thursday afternoon, July 19. It was 108 degrees at 5pm in Fort Worth. Scorching heat was spreading Friday across much of the South, where temperatures are expected to soar over 100 degrees (37.8 Celsius) and then persist into next week. Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi and west Tennessee were all under heat advisories or warnings Friday morning. (David Kent/Star-Telegram via AP) David Kent AP