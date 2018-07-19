With Leonard gone, a new look for Popovich and the Spurs

San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball team head coach Gregg Popovich speaks to the media during a press conference in San Antonio, Wednesday, July 18, 2018. The Kawhi Leonard saga in San Antonio is over. So is DeMar DeRozan’s time in Toronto. An NBA summer blockbuster got pulled off Wednesday, July 18, 2018, with the Spurs sending Leonard to the Raptors as part of a four-player deal that has DeRozan heading to San Antonio. The Spurs also got center Jakob Poeltl and a 2019 protected first-round draft pick, while the Raptors acquired sharpshooter Danny Green. The San Antonio Express-News via AP William Luther