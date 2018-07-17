Daniels and Tuohy named national prep athletes of the year

JT Daniels, a quarterback recruit for Southern California in 2019, and Katelyn Tuohy, dominant in cross country and track and field, have been honored as national prep athletes of the year. Tuohy is the first athlete to be a finalist in two different sports.
They received their trophies on Tuesday night.
Daniels, a senior-to-be at Mater Dei High in nearby Santa Ana, led his team to a 15-0 record and a state title last year. The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder threw for 52 touchdowns and four interceptions. In three years as a starter, he has thrown for a school-record 12,014 yards and 152 TDs.
Tuohy, a junior-to-be at North Rockland High in Thiells, New York, was competing against herself and four others for the female athlete award. No other athlete has been nominated in different sports in the 16-year history of the Gatorade national program.
